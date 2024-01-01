Gnocchi in Clark

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clark restaurants that serve gnocchi
TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Paragon Tap & Table
77 Central Ave, Clark
Avg 4.5
(864 reviews)
Side Pesto Gnocchi
$10.00
More about Paragon Tap & Table
PIZZA • PASTA
Tarantellas
1199 Raritan Rd, Clark
Avg 4.6
(917 reviews)
GF Gnocchi Bolognese
$18.95
More about Tarantellas
