Lobsters in
Clark
/
Clark
/
Lobsters
Clark restaurants that serve lobsters
TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Paragon Tap and Table
77 Central Ave, Clark
Avg 4.5
(864 reviews)
Lobster Corn Fritters
$19.00
Served with Cilantro Lime Slaw & Chipotle Aioli
More about Paragon Tap and Table
PIZZA • PASTA
Tarantellas
1199 Raritan Rd, Clark
Avg 4.6
(917 reviews)
Lobster Ravioli
Fresh mozzarella • fresh tomatoes • garlic
More about Tarantellas
