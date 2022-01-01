Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Clark

Clark restaurants
Clark restaurants that serve salmon

IMM THAI

301 Central Ave Suite 6, Clark

No reviews yet
Combo Salmon$12.50
Choice of hot pepper sauce or ginger sauce with mixed vegetables, red bell peppers and mushrooms.
Grilled Salmon$19.50
Speedy Salmon$19.50
Grilled 7 oz salmon topped with minced shrimp, garlic, and white pepper served with sautéed spinach.
TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Paragon Tap and Table

77 Central Ave, Clark

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Seared Salmon$28.00
Corn & Shrimp Risotto, Fava Bean, Shiitake Mushrooms, Artichoke Puree
PIZZA • PASTA

Tarantellas

1199 Raritan Rd, Clark

Avg 4.6 (917 reviews)
Salmon Dijon$22.95
Fresh spinach salad • tomatoes • onions • honey mustard
Charbroiled Salmon$22.95
A charbroiled delite with sauteed spinach • mushrooms lite lemon sauce
