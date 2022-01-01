Salmon in Clark
Clark restaurants that serve salmon
More about IMM THAI
IMM THAI
301 Central Ave Suite 6, Clark
|Combo Salmon
|$12.50
Choice of hot pepper sauce or ginger sauce with mixed vegetables, red bell peppers and mushrooms.
|Grilled Salmon
|$19.50
|Speedy Salmon
|$19.50
Grilled 7 oz salmon topped with minced shrimp, garlic, and white pepper served with sautéed spinach.
More about Paragon Tap and Table
TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Paragon Tap and Table
77 Central Ave, Clark
|Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Corn & Shrimp Risotto, Fava Bean, Shiitake Mushrooms, Artichoke Puree