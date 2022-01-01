Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Clark

Clark restaurants
Clark restaurants that serve scallops

TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Paragon Tap & Table

77 Central Ave, Clark

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Scallops$29.00
Crispy Polenta & Glazed Pork Belly with Corn Sauce
More about Paragon Tap & Table
PIZZA • PASTA

Tarantellas

1199 Raritan Rd, Clark

Avg 4.6 (917 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallops & Shrimp Alphonso Sp$26.95
More about Tarantellas

