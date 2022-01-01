Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Clark
/
Clark
/
Tiramisu
Clark restaurants that serve tiramisu
TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Paragon Tap and Table
77 Central Ave, Clark
Avg 4.5
(864 reviews)
Tiramisu
$8.00
More about Paragon Tap and Table
PIZZA • PASTA
Tarantellas
1199 Raritan Rd, Clark
Avg 4.6
(917 reviews)
Homemade Tiramisu
$7.50
More about Tarantellas
Browse other tasty dishes in Clark
Grilled Chicken
Sliders
Clams
Fritters
Calamari
Ravioli
Lobsters
Chicken Tenders
More near Clark to explore
Union
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1630 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(698 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(104 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston