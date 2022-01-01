Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Clark

Clark restaurants that serve tiramisu

Paragon Tap and Table image

TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Paragon Tap and Table

77 Central Ave, Clark

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Paragon Tap and Table
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Tarantellas

1199 Raritan Rd, Clark

Avg 4.6 (917 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Tiramisu$7.50
More about Tarantellas

