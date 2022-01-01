Go
Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave

Popular Items

Veggie Sandwich$14.00
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Jack Cheese, Sprouts, Mayo & Mustard on Our Country Sourdough
Diner Breakfast$17.00
2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon & Hash Browns
Tuna Melt$14.00
Classic Tuna Salad, Pickles and American Cheese on Our Sandwich Loaf
Patty Melt$16.00
Ground Beef, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Russian Dressing on Rye Bread
Hash Browns$5.00
Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Special Sauce on Sourdough Country
Club Sandwich$16.00
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Special Sauce on our Sandwich Loaf
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Classic Chicken Salad-(organic chicken, mayo, celery and onions) Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Our Country Sourdough
Latte$5.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Potato & Onion
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
