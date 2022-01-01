Clarkston restaurants you'll love

Go
Clarkston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clarkston

Clarkston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Clarkston restaurants

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe image

 

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe

5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce & baked cheese$10.99
Mostaccioli noodles tossed in our fresh homemade meat sauce, baked with our house blend of Mozzarella and Muenster cheese and topped with parmesan and romano.
Ranch$1.59
1/2 Bag of Breadsticks$2.95
More about Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

6315 Sashabaw Rd, Clarkston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Detroit Lunchbox$9.39
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)
-Pita Way Bowl$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
-Salads
Fattoush or Customize!
More about Pita Way
The Fed image

 

The Fed

15 S Main St, Independence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WOOD ROASTED BABY POTATOES$7.00
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.00
SLIDERS$14.00
More about The Fed
Crispelli's image

PIZZA

Crispelli's

6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston

Avg 4.4 (283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
11 in. Margherita$10.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
15 in. Margherita$18.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Small Cheesy Bread$8.95
deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.
More about Crispelli's
Highland House Carryout image

PIZZA

Highland House Carryout

9717 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
More about Highland House Carryout
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

6898 Sashabaw, Village of Clarkston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whisky River$11.95
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing
Side Salad$3.95
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Via Bologna image

 

Via Bologna

7071 Dixie Highway, Clarkston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Via Bologna
Restaurant banner

 

Art and Jakes

6898 Sashabaw Rd, Village of Clarkston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dozen Boneless Wings$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Duke$11.95
Traditional Burger 9.95 // Add Cheese & Toppings – 75¢ Each
Whisky River$11.95
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing
More about Art and Jakes

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clarkston

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Shrimp Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Map

More near Clarkston to explore

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston