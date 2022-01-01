Clarkston restaurants you'll love
Clarkston's top cuisines
Must-try Clarkston restaurants
More about Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown
|Popular items
|Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce & baked cheese
|$10.99
Mostaccioli noodles tossed in our fresh homemade meat sauce, baked with our house blend of Mozzarella and Muenster cheese and topped with parmesan and romano.
|Ranch
|$1.59
|1/2 Bag of Breadsticks
|$2.95
More about Pita Way
Pita Way
6315 Sashabaw Rd, Clarkston
|Popular items
|-Detroit Lunchbox
|$9.39
New! Your Choice of Detroit Pita and a side! (No alterations)
|-Pita Way Bowl
|$11.99
Our Pita Way Bowl! Choose your Base and Customize!
|-Salads
Fattoush or Customize!
More about The Fed
The Fed
15 S Main St, Independence
|Popular items
|WOOD ROASTED BABY POTATOES
|$7.00
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$4.00
|SLIDERS
|$14.00
More about Crispelli's
PIZZA
Crispelli's
6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston
|Popular items
|11 in. Margherita
|$10.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
|15 in. Margherita
|$18.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
|Small Cheesy Bread
|$8.95
deep dish with garlic oil and cheese mix.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
6898 Sashabaw, Village of Clarkston
|Popular items
|Whisky River
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing
|Side Salad
|$3.95
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
More about Via Bologna
Via Bologna
7071 Dixie Highway, Clarkston
More about Art and Jakes
Art and Jakes
6898 Sashabaw Rd, Village of Clarkston
|Popular items
|Dozen Boneless Wings
|$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
|Duke
|$11.95
Traditional Burger 9.95 // Add Cheese & Toppings – 75¢ Each
|Whisky River
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing