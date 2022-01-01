Clarkston pizza restaurants you'll love
Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown
|Popular items
|Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce & baked cheese
|$10.99
Mostaccioli noodles tossed in our fresh homemade meat sauce, baked with our house blend of Mozzarella and Muenster cheese and topped with parmesan and romano.
|Greek Salad
|1/2 Bag of Breadsticks
|$2.95
PIZZA
Crispelli's
6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston
|Popular items
|15 in. Margherita
|$18.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
|11 in. Margherita
|$10.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
|Large Deep BUILD YOUR OWN
|$15.50
Includes pizza sauce and cheese