Clarkston pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Clarkston

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe image

 

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe

5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mostaccioli with Meat Sauce & baked cheese$10.99
Mostaccioli noodles tossed in our fresh homemade meat sauce, baked with our house blend of Mozzarella and Muenster cheese and topped with parmesan and romano.
Greek Salad
1/2 Bag of Breadsticks$2.95
More about Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
Crispelli's image

PIZZA

Crispelli's

6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston

Avg 4.4 (283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
15 in. Margherita$18.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
11 in. Margherita$10.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Large Deep BUILD YOUR OWN$15.50
Includes pizza sauce and cheese
More about Crispelli's
Highland House Carryout image

PIZZA

Highland House Carryout

9717 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
More about Highland House Carryout

