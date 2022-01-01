Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cannolis in Clarkston

Go
Clarkston restaurants
Toast

Clarkston restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis

Banner pic

 

Bologna Trattoria

7071 Dixie Highway, Clarkston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Chocolate Cannoli$5.50
More about Bologna Trattoria
Crispelli's image

PIZZA

Crispelli's - Clarkston

6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston

Avg 4.4 (283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Cannoli Chocolate Chip$3.25
More about Crispelli's - Clarkston

Browse other tasty dishes in Clarkston

Cannolis

Tiramisu

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Lasagna

Antipasto Salad

Grilled Chicken

Pies

Map

More near Clarkston to explore

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Waterford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston