Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cannolis in
Clarkston
/
Clarkston
/
Chocolate Cannolis
Clarkston restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis
Bologna Trattoria
7071 Dixie Highway, Clarkston
No reviews yet
LG Chocolate Cannoli
$5.50
More about Bologna Trattoria
PIZZA
Crispelli's - Clarkston
6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston
Avg 4.4
(283 reviews)
Large Cannoli Chocolate Chip
$3.25
More about Crispelli's - Clarkston
Browse other tasty dishes in Clarkston
Cannolis
Tiramisu
Caesar Salad
Salmon
Lasagna
Antipasto Salad
Grilled Chicken
Pies
More near Clarkston to explore
West Bloomfield
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
White Lake
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Lake Orion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Flint
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(280 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston