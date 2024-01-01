Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Clarkston

Go
Clarkston restaurants
Clarkston restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Banner pic

 

Bologna Trattoria

7071 Dixie Highway, Clarkston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Pasta Salad$0.00
Farfalle (bowtie) with feta cheese, asparagus, sun-dried tomato, artichoke hearts, red onion, kalamata olives, evoo, herbs
More about Bologna Trattoria
Item pic

PIZZA

Crispelli's - Clarkston

6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston

Avg 4.4 (283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Mediterranean Salad$16.95
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Entree Mediterranean Salad$11.50
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber, feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
Side Mediterranean Salad$3.25
house blend lettuce, kalamata olives, beets, tomato, marinated red onion, cucumber feta, with lemon oregano dressing.
More about Crispelli's - Clarkston

