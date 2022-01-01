Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Clarkston

Clarkston restaurants
Clarkston restaurants that serve penne

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe image

 

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe

5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown

Penne alla Bolognese with Meatballs$14.99
Penne pasta tossed in our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), and baked with our house blend of mozzarella & muenster cheeses.
Penne alla Bolognese with Meatballs$16.99
Penne pasta, our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), topped with baked mozzarella. Served with a petite house salad and 1/2 bag of breadsticks
Banner pic

 

Bologna Trattoria

7071 Dixie Highway, Clarkston

Penne Zucca$24.00
Penne with ground sausage,
spinach, parmesan, pumpkin
cream sauce
