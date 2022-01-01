Penne in Clarkston
Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown
|Penne alla Bolognese with Meatballs
|$14.99
Penne pasta tossed in our Classic meat sauce, with 2 extra large meatballs (cut in half), and baked with our house blend of mozzarella & muenster cheeses.
