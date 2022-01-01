Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Clarkston

Clarkston restaurants
Clarkston restaurants that serve pies

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe image

 

Gregg's Gourmet Cafe

5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
REGULAR CHEESE PIE$10.99
LARGE CHEESE PIE$11.99
More about Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
The Fed image

 

The Fed

15 S Main St, Independence

No reviews yet
Takeout
THANKSGIVING PIES
More about The Fed
Item pic

PIZZA

Crispelli's

6756 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston

Avg 4.4 (283 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Deep White Pie$10.95
traditional mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, minced and roasted garlic, artichoke.
GF Red Pie$13.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.
11 in. Red Pie$11.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, caramelized onion.
More about Crispelli's

