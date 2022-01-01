Clarksville restaurants you'll love
Clarksville's top cuisines
Must-try Clarksville restaurants
More about El Azteca
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Azteca
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Popular items
|Chile con Queso
|$9.50
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
|Quesadilla Grilled Steak
|$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Rolled Chicken Taquitos
|$11.50
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
More about River Hill Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
River Hill Grill
6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville
|Popular items
|Steak Strips
|$12.00
Cut in house, served roasted garlic aioli
|Tacos
|$13.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole
choice of:
chicken with baja sauce
steak with baja sauce
fish with lemon-old bay aioli
|California Salad
|$9.00
chopped field greens, cucumber, avacado, shreded carrot, green onion with sesame dressing
More about Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Popular items
|Madeira Onion Soup
|$8.00
Vildalia Onion, Gruyere Cheese, Parmesan Toast
|Slow Roasted Rib Eye Dip
|$19.00
Creekstone Farm Angus Rib Eye, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Sauce, Gruyere Cheese, Brioche Baguette, Madeira Jus
|Hand Cut Fries
|$8.00
Choice of BP Fry Sauce, Bacon & White Cheddar Queso, Habanero Garlic Aioli
More about Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville
Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville
12165 Clarksville Pike ste.306, Clarksville