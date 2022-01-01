Clarksville restaurants you'll love

Clarksville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clarksville

Clarksville's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Latin American
Must-try Clarksville restaurants

El Azteca image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Azteca

12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 3.5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chile con Queso$9.50
Chile con Queso Dip V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Quesadilla Grilled Steak$13.95
Grilled Steak Quesadillas GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Rolled Chicken Taquitos$11.50
Rolled Chicken Taquitos (6 pieces)- Crispy flour tortillas rolled and stuffed with seasoned shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
More about El Azteca
River Hill Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

River Hill Grill

6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Strips$12.00
Cut in house, served roasted garlic aioli
Tacos$13.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole
choice of:
chicken with baja sauce
steak with baja sauce
fish with lemon-old bay aioli
California Salad$9.00
chopped field greens, cucumber, avacado, shreded carrot, green onion with sesame dressing
More about River Hill Grill
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 4.4 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Madeira Onion Soup$8.00
Vildalia Onion, Gruyere Cheese, Parmesan Toast
Slow Roasted Rib Eye Dip$19.00
Creekstone Farm Angus Rib Eye, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish Sauce, Gruyere Cheese, Brioche Baguette, Madeira Jus
Hand Cut Fries$8.00
Choice of BP Fry Sauce, Bacon & White Cheddar Queso, Habanero Garlic Aioli
More about Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar
Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville

12165 Clarksville Pike ste.306, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville

