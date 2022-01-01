Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Clarksville

Clarksville restaurants
Clarksville restaurants that serve chili

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Azteca

12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 3.5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Green Chilies & Onions$10.95
Green Chilies & Onions Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. 
Chili Azteca Cup$4.95
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
Taco Salad Chili$13.95
Chili Taco Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.
More about El Azteca
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

River Hill Grill

6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
River Hill Chili$8.00
hearty homemade recipe, cheddar, jalapenos
More about River Hill Grill

