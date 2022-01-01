Chili in Clarksville
Clarksville restaurants that serve chili
More about El Azteca
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Azteca
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Quesadilla Green Chilies & Onions
|$10.95
Green Chilies & Onions Quesadillas V GF* (6 pieces)- Flour tortilla and melted cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Chili Azteca Cup
|$4.95
Chili Azteca GF- Topped with melted cheese. Served with house-made cornbread.
|Taco Salad Chili
|$13.95
Chili Taco Salad GF*- Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread.