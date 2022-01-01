Fajitas in Clarksville
Clarksville restaurants that serve fajitas
More about El Azteca
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Azteca
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Fajita Fiesta
|$22.95
Fajita Fiesta (grilled chicken, grilled steak, + 3 jumbo shrimp) GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
|Fajita Veggie
|$16.95
Fajita Veggie V GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
|Fajita Grilled Steak
|$20.95
Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.