Grits in Clarksville
Clarksville restaurants that serve grits
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
River Hill Grill
6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$13.00
sauteed Shrimp, stone ground grits, cheese sauce, scallions
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Shrimp & Wade's Mill Grits
|$15.00
Jumbo Texas Brown Shrimp, Chapel Country Creamery Cheddar, Wade's Mill Grits, Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham & Green Onion Butter
|Add Wade's Mill Non-GMO Grits
|$4.00