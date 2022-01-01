Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Clarksville

Clarksville restaurants
Clarksville restaurants that serve salmon

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

River Hill Grill

6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon B.A.L.T$24.00
grilled salmon, applewood smoke bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, on sourdough bread
Teriyaki Salmon$24.00
grilled atlantic salmon, vegetable fried rice
More about River Hill Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 4.4 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon and Beet & Spinach Salad$24.00
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Baby Spinach, Roasted Beets, Walnuts, Radish, Dill Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Goat Cheese
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$26.00
Basil Parmesan Crust, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini, Beurre Blanc
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs$11.00
Buttermilk Dill Vinaigrette
More about Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

