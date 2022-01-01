Salmon in Clarksville
Clarksville restaurants that serve salmon
River Hill Grill
6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville
|Salmon B.A.L.T
|$24.00
grilled salmon, applewood smoke bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, on sourdough bread
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$24.00
grilled atlantic salmon, vegetable fried rice
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Grilled Faroe Island Salmon and Beet & Spinach Salad
|$24.00
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Baby Spinach, Roasted Beets, Walnuts, Radish, Dill Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Goat Cheese
|Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
|$26.00
Basil Parmesan Crust, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Broccolini, Beurre Blanc
|Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
|$11.00
Buttermilk Dill Vinaigrette