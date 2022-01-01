Salmon salad in Clarksville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville - 12165 Clarksville Pike, Suite 306

12165 Clarksville Pike ste.306, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$21.99
More about Maiwand Kabob - Clarksville - 12165 Clarksville Pike, Suite 306
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar - Clarksville Commons

12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 4.4 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon Salad$25.00
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Baby Spinach, Roasted Beets, Walnuts, Radish, Dill Vinaigrette, Cucumber, Goat Cheese
More about Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar - Clarksville Commons

