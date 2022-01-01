Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Clarksville

Clarksville restaurants
Clarksville restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Fajita Grilled Steak image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Azteca

12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 3.5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Grilled Steak$20.95
Fajita Grilled Steak GF*- Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.
Fajita Salad Grilled Steak$15.50
Grilled Steak Fajita Salad GF* Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing. Topped with cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with house-made cornbread. 
More about El Azteca
River Hill Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

River Hill Grill

6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Wrap$16.00
steak, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese
More about River Hill Grill

