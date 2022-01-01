Clarksville restaurants you'll love
Chris' Pizza Village
3383 HIGHWAY 41-A S, CLARKSVILLE
|16" XL Pizza Create your own
|$16.49
Create your own pizza, your way
|8 Traditional Wings
|$10.99
8 juicy oven roasted wings with a savory, roasted flavor
|Cheesesticks
|$6.99
Approx. 12-16 breadsticks covered with cheese and smothered with garlic butter
RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
3025 Mr C Dr, Clarksville
|Kickin’ Wings (5)
|$5.99
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
|Chip Shot Pickle Chips
|$5.99
A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$7.59
Fresh grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your grilled chicken tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
FRENCH FRIES
Yada on Franklin
111 Franklin Street, Clarksville
|Vermont
|$11.00
Rustic roll, mango habanero sauce maple glazed turkey, slivered almonds, cranberries, caramelized apples and muenster cheese.
|Breakfast Sandwhich
|$9.00
Egg, cheese, spinach, tomato, sriracha on your choice of wrap, croissant, NY bagel, or english muffin.
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Hand shredded chicken in a greek yogurt and mayo base with cranberries pecans and green apples served on a butter croissant.
Zander's Pizza
651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville
|Dickson (Supreme)
|$13.00
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
|Veggie Lovers
|$12.00
Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes
|Cheese
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella and our signature 4 cheese blend
Arapaap
100 Main Street, Clarksville
|Inari Sushi
|$1.00
Sushi rice stuffed in braised tofu skin.
|Salmon Kombu Musubi
|$1.50
Smoked salmon and kombu tsukudani.
|Baked Furikake Salmon
|$3.50
Baked Salmon topped with mayonnaise and seaweed seasoning.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Gingham Cafe
1955-C Madison St, Clarksville
|Kale Salad
|$10.90
Chopped fresh kale mixed with diced apples, parmesan cheese, mexi blend cheese, pecans and sweet dreid cranberries. Mixed with our homemade poppyseed dressing or the dressing of your choice. Add chicken or turkey for an additional cost.
|Asian Salad
|$10.90
Mixed lettuce, rice noodles, green onions, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, and cashews. Tossed in our homemade sesame vinaigrette dressing.
|Half Sandwich and Side
|$10.50
Half of any sandwich with a side and drink
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Tita Boba
100 Main Street, Clarksville
|Brown Sugar MT- Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Tapioca Topping
|Brown Sugar Dalgona- Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Tea Topped with Whipped Coffee and Tapioca Topping
|MT Classic
A & E Bar and Lounge
620 Dunlop Ln Ste 117, Clarksville
|Pizza Slice
|$4.50
Smoove's Grill
2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville
|Brisket Plate (8 Oz Meat)
|$16.50
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
|Smoked Wing
|$2.50
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour
|Pulled Pork Plate (8 oz. Meat)
|$12.50
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Rock N Roll Sushi
108 Morris Rd, Clarksville
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|The Experience Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and
cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.
|California Roll
|$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
The Hook Up LLC
577 Falkland Cir, Clarksville
Tita Boba- Fort Campbell
2201 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ste. 700, Clarksville
Four Brothers Wood-Fired Pizza
101 Profit Drive, Clarksville