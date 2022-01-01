Clarksville restaurants you'll love

Go
Clarksville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clarksville

Clarksville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Clarksville restaurants

Chris' Pizza Village image

 

Chris' Pizza Village

3383 HIGHWAY 41-A S, CLARKSVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" XL Pizza Create your own$16.49
Create your own pizza, your way
8 Traditional Wings$10.99
8 juicy oven roasted wings with a savory, roasted flavor
Cheesesticks$6.99
Approx. 12-16 breadsticks covered with cheese and smothered with garlic butter
More about Chris' Pizza Village
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill

3025 Mr C Dr, Clarksville

Avg 2.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kickin’ Wings (5)$5.99
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Chip Shot Pickle Chips$5.99
A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.59
Fresh grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your grilled chicken tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
More about Overtime Sports Bar & Grill
Yada on Franklin image

FRENCH FRIES

Yada on Franklin

111 Franklin Street, Clarksville

Avg 4.6 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vermont$11.00
Rustic roll, mango habanero sauce maple glazed turkey, slivered almonds, cranberries, caramelized apples and muenster cheese.
Breakfast Sandwhich$9.00
Egg, cheese, spinach, tomato, sriracha on your choice of wrap, croissant, NY bagel, or english muffin.
Chicken Salad$10.00
Hand shredded chicken in a greek yogurt and mayo base with cranberries pecans and green apples served on a butter croissant.
More about Yada on Franklin
Zander's Pizza image

 

Zander's Pizza

651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dickson (Supreme)$13.00
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
Veggie Lovers$12.00
Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes
Cheese$11.00
Fresh mozzarella and our signature 4 cheese blend
More about Zander's Pizza
Arapaap Cafe image

 

Arapaap

100 Main Street, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Inari Sushi$1.00
Sushi rice stuffed in braised tofu skin.
Salmon Kombu Musubi$1.50
Smoked salmon and kombu tsukudani.
Baked Furikake Salmon$3.50
Baked Salmon topped with mayonnaise and seaweed seasoning.
More about Arapaap
The Gingham Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Gingham Cafe

1955-C Madison St, Clarksville

Avg 4.7 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Salad$10.90
Chopped fresh kale mixed with diced apples, parmesan cheese, mexi blend cheese, pecans and sweet dreid cranberries. Mixed with our homemade poppyseed dressing or the dressing of your choice. Add chicken or turkey for an additional cost.
Asian Salad$10.90
Mixed lettuce, rice noodles, green onions, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, and cashews. Tossed in our homemade sesame vinaigrette dressing.
Half Sandwich and Side$10.50
Half of any sandwich with a side and drink
More about The Gingham Cafe
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

Avg 4.6 (304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Fat Shack
Tita Boba image

 

Tita Boba

100 Main Street, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Sugar MT- Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Tapioca Topping
Brown Sugar Dalgona- Boba
Brown Sugar Milk Tea Topped with Whipped Coffee and Tapioca Topping
MT Classic
More about Tita Boba
A & E Bar and Lounge image

 

A & E Bar and Lounge

620 Dunlop Ln Ste 117, Clarksville

Avg 2.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pizza Slice$4.50
More about A & E Bar and Lounge
Smoove's Grill image

 

Smoove's Grill

2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Plate (8 Oz Meat)$16.50
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
Smoked Wing$2.50
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour
Pulled Pork Plate (8 oz. Meat)$12.50
Topped with 10 herbs and spices, Smoked for 10hrs. Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
More about Smoove's Grill
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

108 Morris Rd, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
The Experience Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and
cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
The Hook Up LLC image

 

The Hook Up LLC

577 Falkland Cir, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Hook Up LLC
Tita Boba- Fort Campbell image

 

Tita Boba- Fort Campbell

2201 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Ste. 700, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tita Boba- Fort Campbell
Restaurant banner

 

Four Brothers Wood-Fired Pizza

101 Profit Drive, Clarksville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Four Brothers Wood-Fired Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Clarksville

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Clarksville to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (10 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Gallatin

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Murray

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Martin

No reviews yet

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston