Clarksville Chicken restaurants you'll love

Clarksville restaurants
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Clarksville

Chris' Pizza Village image

 

Chris' Pizza Village

3383 HIGHWAY 41-A S, CLARKSVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Large Pizza Create your own$13.49
Create your own pizza, your way
8 Traditional Wings$10.50
8 juicy oven roasted wings with a savory, roasted flavor
14" Lg. Chris' Special$21.49
Pepperoni, Pork Sausage, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese on our red pizza sauce
More about Chris' Pizza Village
Zander's Pizza image

 

Zander's Pizza

120 Copperstone Cir, Clarksville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burns (BBQ Chicken)$12.00
Made from scratch BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and bacon
Veggie Lovers$12.00
Bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and fire roasted tomatoes
Dickson (Supreme)$13.00
Italian sausage, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives
More about Zander's Pizza
Smoove's Grill image

 

Smoove's Grill

2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wing$2.50
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 1 hour
Leg Quarter(2)$4.00
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours
Rib Plate (3 Bones)$16.00
Dry Sugar Rubbed Smoked for 2 hours, Comes with two sides and your choice of water or Sweet tea
More about Smoove's Grill

