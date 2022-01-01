Cheesecake in Clarksville
Clarksville restaurants that serve cheesecake
Chris' Pizza Village
3383 HIGHWAY 41-A S, CLARKSVILLE
|New York Colossal Cheesecake slice
|$6.75
This HUGE New York Style cheesecake, weighing 1/2 lb. is rich and creamy and features a thick cream cheese batter baked into a sweet graham cracker crust
|Turtle Cheesecake slice
|$5.25
A sweet vanilla cheesecake slice enhanced with rich caramel swirls, topped with miniature chocolate chips and pecan pieces and finished with a drizzle of caramel
|Oreo Cookies N' Cream Cheesecake slice
|$5.25
Real Oreo cookie bits swirled into a New York Plain Cheesecake, then baked over a chocolate cookie crust