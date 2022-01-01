Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Seaweed salad in
Clarksville
/
Clarksville
/
Seaweed Salad
Clarksville restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Arapaap
100 Main Street, Clarksville
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$1.75
More about Arapaap
Rock N Roll Sushi
108 Morris Rd, Clarksville
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$5.94
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Clarksville
Fried Rice
Cheesecake
Salmon
Shrimp Tempura
Banana Pudding
Pudding
Cookies
Chicken Tenders
More near Clarksville to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(14 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Gallatin
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Murray
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Paducah
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Martin
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston