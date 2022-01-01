Shrimp tempura in
Clarksville restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Arapaap
100 Main Street, Clarksville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura
$1.50
More about Arapaap
Rock N Roll Sushi
108 Morris Rd, Clarksville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
