Clarksville Station

Unique dining experience. Former train station converted to full service restaurant. Enjoy the experience sitting in an actual train car!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

4080 Durham Rd • $$

Avg 3 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

BLTP Sandwich$12.00
BLT add P! Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and homemade pimento cheese. Nuff said! Served with pasta salad. No substitutions!
Belgian Waffles$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4080 Durham Rd

Roxboro NC

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

