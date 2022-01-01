Clarksville Station
Unique dining experience. Former train station converted to full service restaurant. Enjoy the experience sitting in an actual train car!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
4080 Durham Rd • $$
Location
4080 Durham Rd
Roxboro NC
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
