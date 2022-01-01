Classic Blends Cigar and Coffee Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
2425 Burlington Ave North
Location
2425 Burlington Ave North
North Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wally's Bakery LLC
Enjoy the taste of history
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
Feel surrounded by sports legends of the past only at
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum.
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.
Taco Tank - Iron District
Mexican-American taco shop serving traditional flavors with an elevated twist!