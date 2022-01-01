Go
Classic Crust Brick & Mortar

989 Main St.

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Skillet$15.00
Roasted chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, buffalo sauce & ranch.
Southwest Skillet$15.00
Caesar$14.00
Crisp romaine hearts, parmigiano, creamy Caesar & focaccia croutons.
Burrata Caprese$16.00
Heiroloom tomatoes, baby arugula, local burrata, basil oil & balsamic glaze.
Charcuterie Board$26.00
Chef's selection of meats, cheeses, olive medley, Marcona almonds & accompaniments.
Spinach Artichoke Skillet$15.00
Sauteed baby spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted garlic, parmigiano & toasted focaccia.
Classic Crust Meatballs$16.00
Wood-fired meatballs, marinara, basil, burrata & focaccia.
Spinach Walnut$15.00
Boneless Chicken Bites$16.00
Pimiento Stuffed Pretzels$13.00
House-baked, over roasted pimento stuffed pretzels.
Location

Ballston Lake NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
