Classic Pizza & Steaks

Soda Can$1.00
Upsidedown Pizza
A bed of Provolone topped with our special recipe Pizza Sauce
Plain Cheese Pizza
Add your favorite toppings to our fresh dough crust topped with our special recipe pizza sauce & the best Mozzarella to make your own custom pizza
Taco Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Sour Cream
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast Chopped and Mixed w/ Hot Sauce & Bleu Cheese
Cheesesteak$9.00
Steak-Cut Fries$4.00
Turkey Cheeseburger$7.50
16" Plain Cheese Pizza & 20 Wings$30.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.00
500 E. Providence Rd

Aldan PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
