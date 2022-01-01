Go
Classic Southern

Buffalo Wings & Hot Sandwiches

909 North Second Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 WING ONLY
1 flavor. (Dip not included)
10 wings ONLY$7.00
Up to 2 flavors. (Dip not included)
8 WING ONLY
Up to 2 flavors. (Dip not included)
MEDIUM 8 PC WING COMBO$6.00
2 flavors, regular fries, 1 dip and a drink.
SMALL 6 PC WING COMBO$10.80
1 flavor, regular fries, 1 dip and a drink.
15 wings ONLY$11.00
15 wings with up to 2 flavors. (Dips not included)
20 wings ONLY$8.00
Up to 3 flavors. (Dips not included)
15 wings COMBO$10.00
Up to 2 flavors, large fries, 2 dips.
LARGE 10 PC WING COMBO$8.00
Up to 2 flavors, regular fries, 1 dip and a drink.
#2 (Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese)$8.10
(Salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese)
909 North Second Street

Booneville MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
