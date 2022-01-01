Go
Classica Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

190 Main Street • $

Avg 4.7 (852 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$9.99
All wings served with Celery and choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Choose your sauce: Spicy Buffalo, Barbeque, or Teriyaki
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Small Cheese 14" Pizza$11.99
Large Cheese 16" Pizza$14.99
Grandma Pizza$19.99
Garlic Knots$3.99
Large Margherita$19.99
Chopped Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Garlic, Basil, and Olive Oil
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Croutons, Romano Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Chicken Wings$8.00
All wings served with Celery and choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Choose your sauce: Spicy Buffalo, Barbeque, or Teriyaki
House Salad$7.49
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes and Olives
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

190 Main Street

Norwalk CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
