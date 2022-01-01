Remember a time when going out for a meal was fun?

When you bit into a big, juicy burger and the taste exploded in your mouth like a Fourth of July fireworks show? Those were the days when burgers were made to order and cooked with love on the grill, when French fries

came out of the fryer crispy and delicious, and when milkshakes were made right in front of your eyes with thick, rich ice cream and whole milk, instead of a powdery mixture that’s poured into a machine to make shakes that taste like wet cardboard. Ah, the good old days! Well, those days still exist at Classic Burgers. We’re a family business in a little town called Inyokern, California, and we’re in love with classic diner food. It's our mission to use the freshest local ingredients and make traditional diner food to order, so our customers can enjoy the kind of burgers, fries, milkshakes, and sandwiches that made American diner food famous the world over.

— enjoy Classic Burgers!



HAMBURGERS

6525 W Inyokern Rd • $