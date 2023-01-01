Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clatskanie restaurants you'll love

Clatskanie restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clatskanie

Must-try Clatskanie restaurants

Banner pic

 

Berry Patch

49289 US-30, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Berry Patch Salad$15.95
with grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese & tomatoe
Berry Patch Burger/Picker$14.95
1/2 lb. beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo & burger relish on a giant bun
Club$16.95
turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Berry Patch
Fultano's Pizza - Clatskanie image

 

Fultano's Pizza - 770 E. Hwy 30

770 E. Hwy 30, Clatskanie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bread Sticks$7.99
Order of 6 bread sticks.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Sub$9.49
Chicken Strips, Bacon, Cheddar, and Mayo on Subroll, topped with Lettuce and Tomato
HALF & HALF Pizza$0.00
Click and select each half. Menu descriptions are below.
More about Fultano's Pizza - 770 E. Hwy 30
Consumer pic

 

Bluebell Bakeshop

18711 Beaver Falls Rd, Clatskanie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Test Cookie$0.25
More about Bluebell Bakeshop

Map

Map

