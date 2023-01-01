Clatskanie restaurants you'll love
Must-try Clatskanie restaurants
Berry Patch
49289 US-30, Westport
|Popular items
|Berry Patch Salad
|$15.95
with grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese & tomatoe
|Berry Patch Burger/Picker
|$14.95
1/2 lb. beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo & burger relish on a giant bun
|Club
|$16.95
turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Fultano's Pizza - 770 E. Hwy 30
770 E. Hwy 30, Clatskanie
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks
|$7.99
Order of 6 bread sticks.
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Sub
|$9.49
Chicken Strips, Bacon, Cheddar, and Mayo on Subroll, topped with Lettuce and Tomato
|HALF & HALF Pizza
|$0.00
Click and select each half. Menu descriptions are below.