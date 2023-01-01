Tacos in Clatskanie
Clatskanie restaurants that serve tacos
Berry Patch
49289 US-30, Westport
|Taco Salad
|$15.95
seasoned beef, cheese, tomatoes & olives served in a taco shell bowl with sour cream and salsa on the side
Fultano's Pizza - 770 E. Hwy 30
770 E. Hwy 30, Clatskanie
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with shredded lettuce, seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and olives. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa.
|Taco
|$0.00
Taco meat and onions topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives, and tortilla chips.