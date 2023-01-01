Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Clatskanie

Go
Clatskanie restaurants
Toast

Clatskanie restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

Berry Patch

49289 US-30, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$15.95
seasoned beef, cheese, tomatoes & olives served in a taco shell bowl with sour cream and salsa on the side
More about Berry Patch
Fultano's Pizza - Clatskanie image

 

Fultano's Pizza - 770 E. Hwy 30

770 E. Hwy 30, Clatskanie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$11.99
Tortilla chips topped with shredded lettuce, seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and olives. Served with sides of sour cream and salsa.
Taco$0.00
Taco meat and onions topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives, and tortilla chips.
More about Fultano's Pizza - 770 E. Hwy 30

Browse other tasty dishes in Clatskanie

Taco Salad

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Chef Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Clatskanie to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Seaside

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Astoria

No reviews yet

Portland

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston