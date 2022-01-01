Go
Claudette

Mediterranean-accented French dishes served in a bright corner space with an elegant cottage feel.

FRENCH FRIES

24 5th Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)

Popular Items

Dukkah-Crusted Salmon$29.00
white asparagus vichyssoise, spring vegetables niçoise olives, tarragon
Roasted Sasso Chicken$28.00
provencal vegetables, parmesan, cast iron croutons
Grilled Asparagus$12.00
crispy garlic, lemon, kibbeh
Bibb Lettuce Salad$14.00
dijon vinaigrette, shabazi breadcrumbs
Harissa Glazed Salmon Skewer$16.00
horseradish yogurt, dill
Claudette Burger$30.00
pat lafrieda dry aged beef blend, fromage d’affinois brandy glazed caramelized onions, truffle aioli, homemade sesame brioche bun, frites
NY Strip Au Poivre$39.00
charred scallions fingerlings smoked tomato butter
Sweet Potato Falafel$15.00
house made harissa, pickled chilies
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

24 5th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
