Claudia
Upscale restaurant featuring 10-course tasting menus of inventive, eclectic fine cuisine.
1952 North Damen Avenue
Location
1952 North Damen Avenue
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 1:00 am
