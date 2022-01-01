Go
Toast

Claudia's Bake Shop

New York style traditional bakery.
Order here and we deliver right to your door! While our online ordering system allows you to place an order for any day, we only accept orders from Saturdays through Wednesdays for delivery on Sundays. We really apologize for any confusion this may cause. Thanks so much for your support!

3027 West Cary Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain brownie$3.50
Delicious chocolate brownie. No nuts, just chocolate
Blueberry scone
The same true English scone as our cream scone, but with blueberries... for some fun!
Rugelach$18.00
A traditional Jewish dessert with a rich and flaky dough. Chocolate on the inside, cinnamon sugar on the outside. Delicious all around!
Chocolate chip cookie
Our soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie.
Black & white cookie$4.00
Traditional New York style Black and White cookie. A vanilla cake-y cookie topped with vanilla and chocolate glaze
Blueberry$3.25
Sample Box$25.00
The Claudia's Bake Shop Sample Box includes 2 chocolate chip cookies, 2 brownies, 2 blueberry scones, 1 chocolate cupcake with vanilla frosting, and 1 vanilla cupcake with chocolate frosting.
Chocolate Cupcake w/ Vanilla Buttercream$3.50
Our rich chocolate cupcake topped with creamy vanilla buttercream
Original Whoopie Pies$5.00
Hard to describe a whoopie pie... just order it, you will love it!
Sugar cookie
Our buttery sugar cookie.
See full menu

Location

3027 West Cary Street

Richmond VA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greek on Cary

No reviews yet

Cool, beautiful eatery featuring gyros, souvlaki & other traditional Greek eats, plus a full bar, patio seating, and catering.

The Pit and Peel (Carytown)

No reviews yet

Juice Bar Bistro

Chum Chum Onigiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire & Hops

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston