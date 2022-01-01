Claudia's Cafe

Go
Nourishing our community at the Health Pavilion
At Adventist Health Sonora, we care for our community, mind, body and spirit. That includes providing wholesome food prepared with love at Claudia’s Café, a classic bistro offering breakfast and lunch, with nutritious selections to nourish our bodies and delicious treats to comfort our souls.
Several menu items have been specially designed to nourish and appeal to people undergoing cancer care, with selections that include baked goods, sandwiches, salads, pizza, smoothies, tea and Peet’s specialty coffee.
Claudia’s Café offers convenient online ordering and is open to the community Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

900 Mono Way

Location

900 Mono Way

Sonora CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
