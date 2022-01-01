Go
Claudie's Chicken

Claudie's Chicken has initiated a loyalty program. Please feel free to sign up. Stay Safe!!!

417 NJ-35

Popular Items

12 Piece Chicken Nuggets$9.46
Regular Mashed Potatoes$4.18
Regular Onion Rings$5.71
Regular Baked Beans$4.34
Fried Chicken Dinner$12.87
Arizona Plastic Bottle$1.00
Regular Cole Slaw$2.99
Regular Mushrooms$5.16
Chicken & Shrimp$15.73
Fried Flounder Dinner$14.30
Location

417 NJ-35

Red Bank / Middletown NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse is a modern and unique dining experience featuring premium steaks, fresh raw bar, and classic Italian dishes. We use the finest ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.

Nicholas Barrel & Roost

Since the opening of their acclaimed Restaurant Nicholas in 2000, Chef Nicholas Harary and his wife, Melissa, modernized the concept of fine dining.
Now, with Barrel & Roost, the couple strips off the white tablecloths and serves up a bold new menu: made-from-scratch food that’s crazy-delicious, yet entirely accessible any night of the week. Set in a newly redesigned modern farmhouse interior, Barrel & Roost is just the place to enjoy Chef Driven Comfort Food with family, old friends, or a grab a drink at the bar for date night

B2 Bistro + Bar

After you order, come on down for contactless curbside pickup! Also open for Outdoor Dining!

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

