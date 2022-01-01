Go
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

Open today 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

1,328 Reviews

4250 Barranca Parkway

Irvine, CA 92604

Popular Items

Saag Paneer$18.00
Organic spinach with Indian cheese
Clay Oven At Home 6/19 Father's Day Meal (For 2)$100.00
Anjeeri Lamb
Lean Awhi lamb in a yogurt curry with fresh-picked Mission figs from the Clay Oven garden
Moroccan Tandoori Chicken
A whole Mary’s free-range chicken mesquite-grilled on the bone with our own Ras El Hanout mix
Khatta Meetha Baingan
Sweet and sour JR Organic eggplant roasted with tamarind, ginger, nigella, and more
Tori Masala
Chino Farms summer squash in a tomato sauce with mild flavors
Cumin Rice
Long-grain aged sella Basmati rice
Garlic Naan
Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and cilantro
Chive Raita
Spiced homemade whole yogurt with chives
Hummus
Praveen’s original hummus that takes way too long to make, skinned organic chickpeas, tahini
Kesar Kheer
Indian rice pudding
Includes Warming Instructions
Chocolate Cardamom Pot de Crème$9.00
Fleur de sel, ginger, etc. You could probably share it, but you probably won't.
Basil Garlic Naan$5.00
With fresh basil and garlic
Chicken Tikka$21.00
Jidori chicken brochettes in an all-natural marinade with yogurt and fresh herbs.
Not Black Daal$12.00
Organic lentils of the day, slow cooked, mild spices
Cumin Rice$3.00
Aromatic Basmati rice
Naan$3.00
Freshly baked in our Tandoor oven
Chicken Tikka Masala$21.00
Jidori chicken breast simmered in our famous yogurt and tomato sauce
Garlic Naan$4.00
With fresh garlic
Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday1:15 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday1:15 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine CA 92604

