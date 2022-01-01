Anjeeri Lamb

Lean Awhi lamb in a yogurt curry with fresh-picked Mission figs from the Clay Oven garden

Moroccan Tandoori Chicken

A whole Mary’s free-range chicken mesquite-grilled on the bone with our own Ras El Hanout mix

Khatta Meetha Baingan

Sweet and sour JR Organic eggplant roasted with tamarind, ginger, nigella, and more

Tori Masala

Chino Farms summer squash in a tomato sauce with mild flavors

Cumin Rice

Long-grain aged sella Basmati rice

Garlic Naan

Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and cilantro

Chive Raita

Spiced homemade whole yogurt with chives

Hummus

Praveen’s original hummus that takes way too long to make, skinned organic chickpeas, tahini

Kesar Kheer

Indian rice pudding

Includes Warming Instructions

