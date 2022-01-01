Clays Restaurant - Rockford
8900 Walnut Street
Rockford, MN 55373
Popular Items
A heaping basket filled with your choice of house seasoned tots, fries, or waffle fries. Add our seasoned sour cream for only $1.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and a blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Fresh Angus Steak Burger topped with american cheese, fried onions, bacon and smothered in our garlic cream sauce. served on a Brioche bun.
Our fresh steak burger served with lettuce, sweet red onion, tomatoes and mayo. Served on a fresh brioche | Add choice of cheese $1.00 | Additional toppings $0.50
Fresh Angus Steak Burger served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeno ranch between two grilled tortillas.
Our fresh steak burger topped with cheddar and swiss cheese, pepper bacon, onion straws and BBQ sauce. Served on a fresh pretzel bun.
Grilled burger patty topped with choice of cheese.
Appetizers
Fresh tortilla chips topped with warm cheese sauce, seasoned ground beef, fresh pico de gallo and black olives. Served with roasted pepper salsa.
Golden, crispy, hot and gooey, need I say more? Served with choice of marinara sauce or our homemade creamy ranch dressing.
Fresh fried pickle chips tossed in cajun seasoning with a side of jalapeno ranch.
lightly breaded and deep fried
A heaping basket filled with your choice of house seasoned tots, fries, or waffle fries. Add our seasoned sour cream for only $1.00
Creamy spinach dip topped with melted mozzarella served Tortilla Chips
Traditional wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and a blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Seared pork potsticks glazed with sweet chili garlic sauce served over Asian slaw and served with a side of avocado ranch.
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and a blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Lightly Breaded Steak Fritters. Served with Onion Tangles, Horseradish Sauce and BBQ Sauce.
Soft pretzel fried to perfection. Served with a side of Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, and Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Salads Soups
Mixed greens with shaved ham, smoked turkey, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers,sweet red onion, smoked gouda and croutons. Served with choice of dressing and a breadstick.
Romaine tossed with parmesan crusted garlic croutons, fresh parmesan, cherry tomatoes and zesty caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick. $10.99 Add shrimp or steak for $5.00
Sliced grilled chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles, served over chopped romaine with red onion and cherry tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing and a breadstick.
House made chicken wild rice.
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet red onion, monterey jack cheese and parmesan crusted garlic croutons.
House made chicken wild rice.
Between Bread
Grilled texas toast topped fresh leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, grilled bacon and mayo
Shaved Turkey, grilled sauerkraut, Reuben sauce and Swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye.
Three pieces of grilled texas toast layered with sliced ham and turkey, bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese and avocado ranch.
Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss and blue cheese, red onion, bacon and ginger bam sauce on parmesan crusted rosemary focaccia.
Wraps
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, diced bacon, monterey jack cheese, fried chicken and avocado ranch wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Crispy chicken tender, chopped romaine, red onion, diced bacon, blue cheese crumbles tossed in ginger bam sauce wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Crispy chicken tender, chopped romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes tossed in our homemade caesar dressing wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Crisp chicken tender, chopped romaine, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles tossed in our buffalo sauce wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla.
Pastas
Cavatappi pasta and chrispy chicken tossed in blue cheese alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan crust and green onion.
Burgers Chicken
Fresh Angus Steak Burger topped with american cheese, fried onions, bacon and smothered in our garlic cream sauce. served on a Brioche bun.
Our delicious bison burger topped with cajun seasoning, bacon, onion straws and blue cheese crumbles and served on a Brioche bun.
Our fresh steak burger with pepper jack cheese, sliced ham, fresh cheese curds, pineapple and bourbon sauce. Served on a fresh brioche bun.
Our fresh steak burger served with lettuce, sweet red onion, tomatoes and mayo. Served on a fresh brioche | Add choice of cheese $1.00 | Additional toppings $0.50
Fresh Angus Steak Burger served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeno ranch between two grilled tortillas.
Golden Chicken Strips, Fried to perfection. Served with Clays homemade coleslaw and Fries.
Fresh steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and bacon. Served on a fresh brioche bun
Our fresh steak burger topped with cheddar and swiss cheese, pepper bacon, onion straws and BBQ sauce. Served on a fresh pretzel bun.
Dinners
Seared or fried walleye fillet cooked to perfection. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli
House made louisiana style gumbo with chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage served over garlic lime rice. Served with a breadstick.
Sizzling blend of onions and peppers with chicken served with garlic lime rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, and guacamole.
13 Under
Two fresh fried chicken tenders.
Fresh fried mini corn dogs.
Our homemeade cheese alfredo tossed with pasta and topped with monterey jack cheese.
Grilled burger patty topped with choice of cheese.
A NY style pizza with our homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese and up to two toppings.
Sides
Sauces
Desserts
Daily Specials
Large BYO
Bottle Beer
NA Beverages
Draft Beer
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Location
8900 Walnut Street, Rockford MN 55373
