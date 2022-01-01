Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Clayton
/
Clayton
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Clayton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" - 72 Jones Branch Rd
72 Jones Branch Rd, Clayton
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$9.25
More about Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" - 72 Jones Branch Rd
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fortify Pi
69 N Main St, Clayton
Avg 5
(75 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
More about Fortify Pi
