Grilled chicken in Clayton

Clayton restaurants
Clayton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

The Soda Fountain

100 S Main St, Clayton

Avg 4.8 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about The Soda Fountain
Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" - 72 Jones Branch Rd

72 Jones Branch Rd, Clayton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Spring Mix, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Colby Jack Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Spring Mix, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Chicken, & Colby Jack Cheese
More about Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" - 72 Jones Branch Rd

