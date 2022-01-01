Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Clayton

Clayton restaurants
Clayton restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Clayton Bakery & Cafe

8970 US 70 Bus. Hwy. W, Clayton

Avg 4.2 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Slice - Single$2.95
Birthday Cake Whoopie Pie$2.50
Amish treat and Maine's state dessert. Whoopie Pie-we just call them portable cakes. Birthday cake(vanilla), chocolate, or try our seasonal favorite Pumpkin w/cream cheese filling.
Sprinkle Cake$14.95
3 layer vanilla cake with buttercream icing covered with colorful sprinkles
More about Clayton Bakery & Cafe
Vinson's Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vinson's Pub

800 E Main St, Clayton

Avg 4.1 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$12.50
2 crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab and served with our homemade remoulade sauce.
More about Vinson's Pub

Map

