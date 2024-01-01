Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Clayton

Clayton restaurants
Toast

Clayton restaurants that serve calamari

Mannings Restaurant -

406 E Main St, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$15.00
More about Mannings Restaurant -
Sushi Iwa Clayton

11629 US-70 BUS., Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CALAMARI$9.95
Fried light and crisp. Served with Spicy-Sweet Sauce.
More about Sushi Iwa Clayton

