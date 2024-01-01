Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Clayton

Clayton restaurants
Clayton restaurants that serve scallops

Mannings Restaurant -

406 E Main St, Clayton

Cajun Seared Scallops$16.00
Sea scallops seared with just the right amount of house Cajin seasoning and finished with melted butter and lemon
Sushi Iwa Clayton

11629 US-70 BUS., Clayton

BAY SCALLOP(mayo & roes) HAND ROLL$9.50
JUMBO SCALLOP AND SHRIMP$21.95
Garlic, onions, shrimp and jumbo sea scallop Sauteed with withe sauce, on a bed of steamed haricot vert (french green beans).
BAY SCALLOP(mayo & roes) NIGIRI$6.50
