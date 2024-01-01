Scallops in Clayton
Clayton restaurants that serve scallops
Mannings Restaurant -
406 E Main St, Clayton
|Cajun Seared Scallops
|$16.00
Sea scallops seared with just the right amount of house Cajin seasoning and finished with melted butter and lemon
Sushi Iwa Clayton
11629 US-70 BUS., Clayton
|BAY SCALLOP(mayo & roes) HAND ROLL
|$9.50
|JUMBO SCALLOP AND SHRIMP
|$21.95
Garlic, onions, shrimp and jumbo sea scallop Sauteed with withe sauce, on a bed of steamed haricot vert (french green beans).
|BAY SCALLOP(mayo & roes) NIGIRI
|$6.50