Chicken salad in Clayton

Clayton restaurants
Clayton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Eastons Eatery and Market - 905 james st

905 James St., Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Delicious Caesar Salad with Fire Roasted Chicken (Caesar Dressing included)
More about Eastons Eatery and Market - 905 james st
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

PieZano's Pizza - 302 State Street

302 State Street, Clayton

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.00
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.
Extra Chicken for Small Salad$2.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.
More about PieZano's Pizza - 302 State Street

