Chicken salad in Clayton
Eastons Eatery and Market - 905 james st
905 James St., Clayton
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Delicious Caesar Salad with Fire Roasted Chicken (Caesar Dressing included)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
PieZano's Pizza - 302 State Street
302 State Street, Clayton
|Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.
|Extra Chicken for Small Salad
|$2.00
|Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.