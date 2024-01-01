Chicken tenders in Clayton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eastons Eatery and Market - 905 james st

905 James St., Clayton

6 inch Chicken Tender$5.99
6 Inch Chicken Tender Sub on your choice of a white or wheat roll. Our very own hand breaded Chicken Tenders, with your choice of cheese, Veggies and sauce.
Chicken Tenders$0.00
These are hands down the Best you will ever have. Never Frozen. Made fresh, Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders.
12 Inch Chicken Tender$10.79
12 Inch Chicken Tender Sub on your choice of a white or wheat roll. Our very own hand breaded chicken tenders, with your choice of cheese, Veggies and sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

PieZano's Pizza - 302 State Street

302 State Street, Clayton

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
Chicken Tenders & Garlic Parm Fries$12.00
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders & Fries Dinner$11.00
