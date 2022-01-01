Go
Clayton Bakery & Cafe

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

8970 US 70 Bus. Hwy. W • $

Avg 4.2 (87 reviews)

Popular Items

Quiche of the day$6.50
Quiche of the day
Our quiche is made fresh daily. Only limited servings are available each day.
Served with today's sweet treat and your choice of pasta salad or our own fresh made bagel chips.
Buffalo Chicken Panini$8.25
Roasted chicken strips tossed with hot buffalo sauce. cheddar cheese & onion hot-pressed on our garlic and herb bread.
Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Apple Gobbler Panini$8.25
Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, apple butter, tomato,
& pesto aioli on garlic & herb bread.
Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Turkey Club$7.95
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on toasted wheat bread.
Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Italian Sandwich$7.95
Ham, roast beef, salami, capicolla, pepperoni, & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers, and mayonnaise served on Italian Ciabatta.
Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
Our house chicken & grape salad, lettuce, & cucumber on a buttery croissant.
Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Italian Panini$8.25
Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, & provolone cheese with tomato, onion, garlic & herb cheese spread served on garlic & herb bread.
Our Panini sandwiches are hot pressed sandwiches with crispy bread and heated throughout. Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Cubano Panini$8.25
Cuban spiced pork from our oven, sliced ham, sliced pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard & mayo hot-pressed on 8” Cuban-style bread Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Specialty Frappe
Frozen iced coffee beverage blended with espresso, flavors and milk. Choose your favorite! Mocha Freeze is our most popular
Turkey Pesto$7.75
Roasted turkey and provolone cheese with our house pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & roasted red peppers served on toasted sourdough bread.
Served with a sweet treat of the day and a choice of house made bagel chips or pasta salad.
Location

8970 US 70 Bus. Hwy. W

Clayton NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
