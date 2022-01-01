Go
Clayton's Bistro

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro...food, friends, family, fabulous!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

849 Orange Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

849 Orange Avenue

Coronado CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
