Go
Toast

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

5811 Kanan Rd.

No reviews yet

Location

5811 Kanan Rd.

Agoura Hills CA

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Agaves

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

101 North Eatery & Bar

No reviews yet

Free delivery & curbside pick up services are now available! At 101 North Eatery & Bar, our food & drink products are responsibly & locally sourced & are packed with nutrients. Our team has always practiced exceptionally safe & sanitary food handling & we look forward to continuing to serve you while adjusting to the current climate. We sincerely thank you for your continued support & encouragement. We wish everyone good health & look forward to welcoming you back into our restaurant as soon as possible.

Bamboo Room

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Earthbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston